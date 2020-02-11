Hannah Palmer Leans Forward In A Black Bikini For Muddy New Instagram Pic

Hannah Palmer has been sharing dreamy snapshots from her Hawaii trip with her 1.2 million Instagram followers lately, and she kept things rolling today with a new pic from Kauai. She was seen leaning forward while rocking a tiny black bikini top, and she was covered in mud from enjoying an ATV ride.

The blonde smiled widely for the camera and placed her hands on her knees. Her pose meant that her cleavage was hard to miss, and the side ties of her bottoms peeked through on her upper thighs.

She didn’t appear to be wearing any jewelry and instead had a nude hair tie on her left wrist along with a neon green event band. Her pink manicure offered the second bright pop of color in the snap.

Hannah wore her hair down in a casual side part with soft waves throughout, and her makeup included mascara and light pink lipstick. But more eye-catching than that was the mud that was smeared on her forehead, nose, and cheeks. She also had mud on her chest, as she seemingly had a blast going on a wild ATV ride. Interestingly enough, she didn’t seem to have any mud in her hair or on her legs, possibly because she wore a helmet during her adventure.

The light blue vehicles were parked behind the model beyond which were tall thin trees with bright green leaves.

This shot was taken on a sunny day and the light lit up the side of her blond locks.

This was an unusual photo for the sensation to share since her posts typically show her looking very polished and put-together.

It seemed like her followers were all for it, however, and flooded the comments section with their various compliments.

“And you look happy and amazing,” gushed a fan.

“Still perfect with mud on your face!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You make mud look good,” wrote a third social media user.

“Now that is a natural mud mask!” declared a supporter.

In addition, Hannah shared another bikini pic yesterday from the island. In that picture, she rocked a top that left her cleavage and sideboob on show, which she paired with high-waisted bottoms.

The stunner smiled and gazed directly at the camera, posing with her body facing the camera straight-on and her hands by her sides. She completed her look with a gold charm necklace featuring her first name. Behind her were various green tropical foliage and a peek of the blue skies.