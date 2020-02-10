Courteney Cox Shares Side-By-Side Formal Pic With Daughter Coco

Courteney Cox shared a picture on Instagram that compared her and her daughter, Coco Arquette, in their formal attire. The side-by-side composite showed each woman dressed up for their schools’ annual dance. The former Friends star marveled at the difference a few decades made in the attire worn for the formal event.

The left-hand side of the composite consists of a black-and-white photo of the actress. The image is grainy and likely from around 1981 or 1982, when Courteney was 17- or 18-years-old. She did not indicate the date of the image when she posted it to Instagram. The future television star was cradling a bouquet of flowers in her right arm.

She was wearing what appears to be a dark-colored shirt underneath a tailored dress that had buttons up the front and a belt that cinched her waist. It is unclear just how long the dress was, but if the history of fashion at that time is any indicator, the dress likely stopped below Courteney’s knees.

Courteney also appears to have a corsage pinned to the right side of her dress, which she called in the caption a Simplicity Pattern.

This means she or another member of her family with a knack for sewing most likely created the dress for the occasion. Simplicity Patterns were very popular during that era when many young girls used their skills for sewing to create new looks that were popular at the time.

The former Friends star also said that it was “chillier” in Alabama — where the actress originally hails from — then California, where she and Coco live now, providing another reason for Courteney’s more covered look. The formal was likely held at Courteney’s alma mater, Mountain Brook High School, in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

On the more current, right-hand side of the composite, Coco was captured in a colored photo. She wore a red formfitting dress that is worlds away from the outfit her mother wore for her own high school formal.

The stunning teen, a mixture of the most striking characteristics from Courteney and David Arquette, is breathtaking in the dress that featured a low v-neck and ruching in the bodice and waist. It is unclear just how long Coco’s dress was, as the photo stopped just below her hips.

Coco accessorized with a coordinating gold necklace that had a red drop accent. Her light brown hair was parted in the middle and worn loose and straight over her shoulders and behind her ears.

Fans loved the side-by-side comparison of mother and daughter, detailing their affection in the comments section of the post.

“That is one for the books baby,” wrote one follower of the actress.

“She’s starting to resemble you soo much now!” a second fan commented of Coco’s resemblance to her famous mother.

“Oh my how times have changed,” remarked a third social media user.