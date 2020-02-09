Iskra Lawrence Posts Throwback Pics From Her Skinnier Days, Says ‘It’s Been Fun’

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence just made yet another powerful statement in her latest Instagram post by posting pictures of her pre-pregnancy self and saying that she was at peace with saying goodbye to her skinnier figure. The English model is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne, and has been open about the changes that her body is going through during the process.

In her moving caption, Iskra looked back her old pictures and stated that she “loved” her old figure and had worked hard to achieve it — working out four times a week. However, she also acknowledged she was loving her new body more than ever, claiming that she felt “magical.”

Accompanying the caption was a five-picture update where Iskra showed off her body in a number of ensembles. In the first, she posed angled sideways to the camera in a light pink long-sleeved dress that hugged her famous curves. Iskra completed the look with beachy waves in her hair, a grey snakeskin clutch, and nude high heels.

The second shot featured Iskra in a pair of tight white yoga pants that ably flattered her hourglass figure. She paired the pants with a grey long-sleeve crop top and chunky white sneakers.

Next came a stunning black and white photo where Iskra modeled lingerie from Aerie, for whom she is not only a model but also the brand ambassador.

Fourth was a chic look in a black long-sleeved crop top and tight beige midi skirt. Iskra added a pop of pattern with a cheetah-print handbag, and kept with the sleek vibes by pulling back her hair into a trendy low pony-tail.

Last but not least, Iskra posted a polaroid shot of herself, clad in a white lace bralette and colorful patterned underwear.

The multi-picture update earned nearly 358,000 likes and over 3,500 comments from fans expressing their support for the body-positive beauty.

“You’re amazing and you will ALWAYS be beautiful and have the perfect body for YOU!!!” one user gushed, adding two pink hearts.

“[You] are seriously my favorite person ever,” added a second, along with a red heart.

“This. is. important,” wrote a third, punctuating each word with the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Thank you for being such a positive influence on all our lives babe,” concluded a fourth, also with a red heart.

Though the pictures posted recently were of her pre-baby body, Iskra has been posting updates about her figure throughout her pregnancy. In one recent shot, she left little to the imagination in a pair of tiny underwear, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.