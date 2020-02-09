Camille Kostek Sizzles In A Tiny Crochet Bikini In Behind-The-Scenes Video For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

Camille revealed that she's in her 'happy place.'

Camille Kostek gave her fans a tantalizing behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoot for the highly-anticipated 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille’s video announcement about her third appearance in the magazine has already been posted on the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account. However, Camille decided to share her own celebratory video with her 715,000 followers on Saturday. It provided a better view of the colorful crochet bikini that was featured in her announcement video, which was filmed right before she posed for her first photo shoot.

The 27-year-old blond bombshell’s tiny two-piece included a scanty triangle top with string ties around the neck and back. The garment’s handmade crochet design featured an array of vibrant colors, including blue, orange, green, yellow, and red. Glittering beads had also been woven into the eye-catching swimsuit.

Camille’s skimpy bottoms had a low waist that put her toned torso on fully display. The ties on the sides were green, and they were woven into the bottoms in a design that differed from the rest of her bikini. Colorful tassels dangled down from the long string ties.

The naturally stunning model appeared to be wearing minimal makeup. Her light blond locks had been styled to look voluminous and slightly untamed. Some of the longer layers of her hair trailed down over the sides and front of her bust. Her video was filmed near sunset, and the sun’s fading light behind her was making her platinum tresses appear to glow.

Camille was shown posing with her body slightly angled toward the camera, showing off a flash of sideboob. She eventually turned toward the photographer, which revealed that her cleavage was also spilling out of the front of her top.

A smiling Camille tried a variety of different poses. She placed one hand on her face, grabbed the sides of her bikini bottoms, and stood facing the camera with her arms at her sides.

The tropical, tree-lined beach where Camille’s photos were shot was located in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

In the caption of her post, the model shared her excitement about appearing in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit again. She also asked her followers if they noticed the “fairy dust” in her video. However, it’s unclear whether she was referring to the sparkly beads on her bikini or the glowing halo of sunlight around her head.

Camille’s video received a warm reception from her followers. As of this writing, it has been liked over 32,000 times. Her fans also took to the comments section to celebrate her SI return with her.

“Love this suit & adore you. Looking beautiful as ALWAYSSSSS,” wrote her fellow swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss.

“Natural beauty!! Congrats Camille!” read another response to her post.

“You’re so gorgeous it’s unbelievable,” gushed a third admirer.

“Definition of beauty on the inside and out,” a fourth fan remarked.