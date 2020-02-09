Angeline Varona Rocks A Very Revealing White Swimsuit And Clicks A Mirror Selfie

American Instagram model Angeline Varona recently took to her page to turn up the heat by posting a very sexy snap.

In the pic, the model was featured rocking a white, one-piece swimsuit which boasted a deep plunging neckline. The skin-baring item allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the high-cut bathing suit also enabled the hottie to put her famous thigh gap on fully display.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige foundation, a dark mauve shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and a tinge of nude blusher. The hottie finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. She also painted her nails with an off-white polish.

In terms of her accessories, Angie opted for a delicate gold pendant, a pair of white stud earrings and an orange wristband to keep it simple, yet sexy.

To capture the snap, Angeline could be seen standing in her bathroom. She posed in front of a mirror and clicked the snap with the help of her cellphone. The hottie looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts. According to the geotag, the model was in her native town of Miami, Florida.

In the caption, the brunette beauty wished her fans a happy weekend and asked them about their plans.

As of the writing of this article, the picture has accrued more than 187,000 likes and 1,900-plus comments in which fans and followers appreciated the stunner for her amazing looks and figure and showered her with numerous compliments. Many users also enthusiastically replied to the caption and shared their weekend plans with the model.

“Excuse me, why are you so fine?” one of her fans questioned.

“Guurrrl….! Cut it out! You are gonna give me a freaking heart attack, lmao! Wow! You look so gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous! I wish you a happy weekend,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked Angeline to marry him.

“Definitely the hottest babe on Instagram. Will you be my wife, please?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “prettiest babe ever,” “a true goddess,” and “mind-blowing” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support. These included Metisha Schaefer, Ariana James, Yaslen Clemente, and Victoria Matosa.