Bikini Model Abby Dowse Shows Off Her Tan Lines In Scanty Neon Green Two-Piece

Abby Dowse rocked a revealing two-piece in her latest Instagram upload. The bikini model posted the shot to her feed on Friday afternoon.

In the racy snap, Abby looked like a bronzed beauty as she showed off her deep, bronzed tan and the tan lines that went with it. The model rocked a scanty neon green bikini in the photo, which flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs.

Abby posed with her hip pushed to one side and her hands rapped around her midsection. She accessorized the look with neon pink polish on her fingernails, rings on her fingers, bracelets on her wrists, and layered chains around her neck.

She had her long, blond hair styled in wild waves that fell all around her shoulders and down her back. She added a bombshell makeup look as well. The application included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the style with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Abby admitted to her fans that the bikini was made by the brand Oh Polly, and that she owns the suit in every color.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2 million followers immediately fell in love with the snap, and clicked the like button over 8,300 times while leaving more than 270 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

“If you were a flower I’d pick you my love. Absolutely flawless,” one of Abby’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Looks good on you no matter what color it is,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Wow you are just hot and the color suits you,” a third social media user told the model, adding a green heart emoji for emphasis.

“Can we talk about those tan lines?! You are just amazing. This bikini is my favorite one you have by far!” a fourth person commented.

While Abby is known for rocking sexy swimwear in the majority of her photos, she also dons other revealing ensembles as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned in a neon pink crop top and a pair of booty shorts as she showcased her underboob in a photo posted to her account on Thursday.

Abby Dowse’s fans went wild over that post as well. To date, it’s racked up over 29,000 likes and more than 600 comments.