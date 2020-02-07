Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Black Lingerie And Shares Her Favorite Photo ‘Of All Time’ taken A Decade Ago

Niece shared two snapshots taken ten years apart.

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer had a special treat for her Instagram followers on Flashback Friday. The Texas model shared two different photos taken a decade apart, and she had one complaint about how she’s changed over the past ten years.

In the first photo that Niece shared, the 30-year-old social media sensation was pictured wearing bondage-inspired black lingerie. Her racy ensemble included a black push-up bra with molded cups. The garment had an extra-wide band beneath the bust to accommodate the large bronze ring dangling down in the center of Niece’s rib cage.

Niece was wearing a thick leather collar embellished with a matching bronze ring. It had a thick chain running through it that trailed down both sides of the model’s bust. A few of the links also hung down between her ample cleavage.

Niece’s lingerie set included wrist cuffs adorned with the same large metallic rings on her bra and collar. She completed her ensemble with a pair of skintight cheeky underwear that dipped down low in the front.

The dark-haired stunner wore her long locks down, and artificial wind was blowing her hair back away from her face. Her beauty look included a sultry smokey eye, glossy nude lip, and coppery contour on her cheeks. She was posing from the side and gazing at the camera provocatively.

According to the caption of Niece’s post, her second photo was taken 10 years ago, so she would have been 20-years-old at the time. She was pictured rocking a strapless black dress or top that showed a hint of cleavage. Her hair and makeup were styled similarly to the previous photo.

The model revealed that the second snapshot is her favorite photo of herself, and she also suggested that she’s gained a lot of weight since it was taken.

“When the f*ck did I gain so much weight and why the f*ck didn’t anyone tell me (besides you, Mom, you’re a real one sorry I got mad),” she wrote.

Over the span of a few hours, Niece’s set of photos racked up over 46,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. A few of her followers responded to her remark about gaining weight.

“I wish all my weight gain went into my boobs ugh,” wrote one of the model’s female followers.

“Girl that is silicone in there, my weight gain doesn’t know how to behave like that,” Niece responded.

“It looks good on you tho,” another fan wrote.

“Genuinely the most beautiful Instagram girl on here and that’s now, before you were also stunning but now just wow,” read another response to her post.

While Niece often poses in black lingerie, she’ll occasionally mix things up by rocking white looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently left her amorous admirers in awe by rocking a white lace lingerie set that perfectly showcased her voluptuous cleavage.