Canadian Model Samantha Rayner Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Canadian bombshell Samantha Rayner shared a jaw-dropping new addition to her Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her 637,000 followers. The snapshot saw the babe enjoying the gorgeous Indonesian beach as the sun spilled over her flawless physique. A view of the ocean flowing up to shore provided a breathtaking view to the photo, but it was Samantha herself who captivated her fans by showing plenty of skin in a tiny pink bikini.

On February 7, the Sydney-based model took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a photo of herself posing on the sand on a glorious sunny day in a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that put her killer figure on full display.

In the photo, Samantha stood somewhere on the beach with her right arm touching her neck while her other hand was down. She faced the bright sunshine while closing her eyes. Samantha was wearing a neon pink bikini set with the top featuring a classic triangle-style cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her back. It had a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage.

Samantha wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were just as skimpy — the legs were high-cut and the waistband had a sexy-low-cut style, accentuating her flat abs and toned midsection.

The brunette model kept her look casual and wore no jewelry. Her long, dark tresses hung over her back and wet from swimming. Even though she already took a dip in the beautiful turquoise water, her minimal makeup was still evident, such as her defined brows and mascara.

In the caption, Samantha mentioned that Sydney’s weather has been “rainy” and depressing in the past few days, which makes her want to migrate to Bali, where it’s mostly sunny. She also tagged professional photographer, Rebecca Spencer in the post for capturing the stunning photo.

Many of her fans couldn’t get enough of the sheer display of skin, and the post received over 19,700 likes and upwards of 130 comments within just six hours of going live. A number of followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new smoking hot update. While others were left speechless and chimed in using a combination of emoji instead.

“You are so beautiful in your picture,” one follower commented.

“Samantha, you have done it again darling, absolutely stunning!” another admirer gushed.

“You are flawless,” a third social media user added, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so fine and simply irresistible!” a fourth Instagram fan added.