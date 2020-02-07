Blond Bombshell Natalie Roser Flaunts Pert Derriere And Killer Curves In Skimpy Lingerie

Natalie Roser’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The blond bombshell made her latest social media appearance on Thursday in a sizzling set of three photos that were an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers on. The snaps saw the 29-year-old standing inside of a room and staring out through a large window with black panes. In the caption of her post, she quoted a line from the hit Netflix show You.

Natalie often tantalizes her fans by rocking some serious scandalous clothing, and her latest Instagram upload was no different. The model looked smoking hot in a set of skimpy lingerie from her own Rose and Bare line that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Aussie stunner slayed in the barely-there bra-and-panties sat that did way more showing than covering up. She rocked a rust-colored strapless bra that clung tight to her voluptuous assets and showed off her toned arms. Its sweetheart neckline fell low down her chest and left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight — though nobody in her audience seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Upping the ante of the babe’s itty-bitty outfit was her matching thong that covered only what was necessary. The piece left Natalie’s pert derriere exposed in its entirety, while also flashing her toned legs as well thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Natalie kept her eye-popping look simple and opted not to add any accessories, letting her killer curves take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back.. As for her beauty, the social media sensation wore a full face of makeup that included a light red lip, dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy new addition to the Instagram hottie’s page was a huge hit with her fans. It has racked up more than 20,000 likes within its first 17 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments for Natalie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You have a beautiful body,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie was “absolute perfection.”

“Captivatingly beautiful,” commented a third.

Natalie is far from shy about showing off her impressive physique on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her wearing lingerie again, this time a sheer black set from the popular clothing brand Guess. That look was also a hit with her fans, who awarded the snap more than 19,000 likes.