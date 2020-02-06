Chloe Saxon Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Lace Bodysuit

British bombshell Chloe Saxon showed off her jaw-dropping body on social media on Wednesday, and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. Chloe stunned her Instagram followers with her stunning beauty and dangerous curves in a skimpy, lace lingerie bodysuit from Fashion Nova.

In her latest Instagram update, the model posed in a posh-looking bedroom. She posed front and center in black lingerie that was so skimpy Instagram could barely handle it. The top featured a low plunging neckline that flaunted her enormous chest and had lace detailing at the hem as well as NSFW sheer lace fabric across the bust and the whole ensemble. She also wore a sheer black cover-up with feather detailing.

The bodysuit’s daringly high-cut and cheeky design gave fans a good look at her sculpted legs and pert derriere. It is also important to note that its snug fit hugged the model’s hourglass figure in all the right ways to highlight her trim waist and flat midsection.

The update contained three photos, which showed off Chloe’s curvaceous physique and ample assets. The first two photos showed Chloe from her thighs up. The last one showed a full-body photo of Chloe where she popped out her left hip to accentuate her curvy figure as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Chloe kept things simple and opted to wear minimal accessories to her barely-there ensemble. Her jewelry consisted of a delicate choker necklace and a pair of dainty stud earrings. She wore her long, brunette hair up in a sleek high ponytail. As for her beauty, the raven-haired stunner sported a full face of makeup that included darkened brows, eye shadow, eyeliner, a glossy lip, contour, dusting of peach blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Chloe’s fans wasted no time in showing some love for the hottie’s eye-popping new addition to her feed. After the first 16 hours of going live to the platform, the update has racked up more than 18,000 likes — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Many of her followers took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the model with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are out of this world!” one follower commented, adding heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Besides your insanely hot body, you are completely gorgeous,” another admirer gushed.

“Breathtaking in every way possible,” a third Instagram user added.