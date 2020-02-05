Australian Bombshell Vicky Aisha Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Mesh Bodysuit

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap shows the 28-year-old posing in front of gold and black curtains. Vicky sizzled in a cheeky black mesh bodysuit, that left little to the imagination. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of her impressive tattoo collection. The digital influencer kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell wore her hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop by applying warm-toned eyeshadow and a few coats of mascara. She also accentuated her full lips with pink lip gloss.

For the photo, Vicky faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. She grazed her thumb against her bottom lip and looked over her shoulder to gaze seductively into the camera.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to guess what was on her mind when the photograph was being taken.

Fans flocked to the comments section to fulfill Vicky’s request.

“You’re thinking if this is the perfect angle for a booty shot,” wrote one commenter.

“You’re def [sic] thinking about all the money you’re gonna make this year,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Vicky’s followers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I love you beautiful and sexy goddess. You look amazing,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“WOW!! You are absolutely BEAUTIFUL AND SEXY!! AMAZING BODY,” chimed in a different devotee.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes.

The model is not shy when it comes to flaunting her unbelievable body on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that consists of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by sharing provocative pictures, in which she wore a rather revealing costume inspired by Sheriff Woody from the Toy Story franchise. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was uploaded.