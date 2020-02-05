Ashley Graham Surprises Fans With Beautiful Breastfeeding Photo: ‘Now We’re Family Forever’

When it comes to motherhood, Ashley Graham already seems to be an open book. As those who follow the curvy model on Instagram know, Graham welcomed her first child into the world on January 18 and shared an initial post about her son, Isaac. But yesterday, she surprised fans with a beautiful bonding moment that was captured on film.

In the brand-new update, the mother of one appeared front and center with her husband, Justin Ervin, and their new baby boy. The model held Isaac in her arms, looking straight down at him with love in her eyes. She rocked a black bra while exposing one of her breasts for the camera as she fed her son. Graham wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high bun and rocked minimal makeup, including eye shadow and mascara.

Ervin rested his head on his wife’s shoulder and head, looking at the baby that she was cradling in her arms. He looked casual in a green hoodie while sporting his signature scruff. In the caption of the post, the new mom told fans that the two men in her life have been her favorite guests on her Pretty Big Deal podcast so far and raved over how much she loves being a mother.

In just a short time, the Instagram update has earned the model a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 1.5 million likes in addition to over 11,000 comments. Some fans took to the photo to congratulate Graham on motherhood while countless others let her know that she looked stunning. Of course, many others weighed in with their opinions on the breastfeeding aspect of the photo with most Instagram users praising Graham for being so candid.

“My heart is literally melting. Love you both and can’t wait to squeeze him,” one follower commented on the photo.

“So in love with this picture. Breastfeeding my baby was the most precious bonding time ever,” a second added in addition to a series of red heart emoji.

“Loved the podcast! Such an amazing moment! Thank you for sharing with your viewers,” another chimed in.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, the supermodel kept fans updated on her progress, sharing a number of bump photos and videos. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty stunned in a plunging bikini, showing off her curvy figure as well as her beautiful baby bump on her Instagram page. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her a ton of attention and rightfully so.