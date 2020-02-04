Russian Hottie Anastasiya Kvitko Puts Her Curvy Booty On Full Display In Skintight Leggings

Anastasiya Kvitko put all of her curves on full display in some skintight athletic gear for her most recent Instagram snap. The Russian hottie published the photo to her feed on Tuesday morning.

In the sexy shot, Anastasiya looked smoking hot as she rocked a powder blue crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings. The ensemble showcased the model’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, long, lean legs, and her round booty.

Anastasiya posed with her back to the camera in the picture and gave her back a bit of an arch to thrust her backside into the spotlight. The model looked over her shoulder with a sultry smirk on her face as she accessorized with a pair of oversize sunglasses on her face and a watch on her wrist.

The photo was taken in front of a building as the sun poured down over the model, illuminating her glowing skin and casting a sexy shadow in front of her.

Anastasiya had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that fell down her and cascaded over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which consisted of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, the bombshell simply posted a blue heart emoji while revealing that her outfit was made by popular fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Many of Anastasiya’s over 10 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button over 26,000 times while leaving more than 480 comments within the first 35 minutes after it was shared to her account.

“You’re so unbelievably gorgeous a true goddess,” one of Anastasiya’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Really gorgeous, the outfit look completely fit and pretty on you,” another adoring fan stated.

“Now that’s the smile to start the day with,” a third social media user told the model.

“This is simply breathtaking. She is absolutely stunning and I love the flirty little shadow on the ground,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya often gets the pulses of her fans racing online by posing in an array of revealing outfits like tiny bathing suits, crop tops and more.

Over the weekend, the model rocked a plunging nude dress that gave her followers a peek at her massive cleavage and killer legs.

That photo also proved to be a popular upload among Anastasiya Kvitko’s admirers, racking up an impressive 248,000-plus likes and more than 3,900 comments to date.