Bombshell Sierra Skye Opts To Go Braless Underneath Unbuttoned Flannel Top In Sizzling New Snaps

Sierra Skye gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a steamy new set of photos that brought some serious heat to her page.

The sizzling post was shared on Monday and included two snaps of the bombshell sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with red leather interior. She posed first by looking off into the distance while biting her finger in a sultry manner and, in the second slide, turned her head to gaze at the camera with a smoldering stare.

Sierra often tantalizes her fans by showing some skin, and the latest addition to her Instagram feed was no different. The 23-year-old looked smoking hot in an oversized flannel shirt, which she wore in a seriously risque fashion that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform.

The blond beauty sent pulses racing in her tan top, which boasted a black-and-red plaid pattern. She let its sleeves fall far down her shoulders to tease a glimpse of her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the NSFW skin-baring display. Sierra also left the piece completely unbuttoned, revealing that she opted not to wear a bra underneath. She placed her hand over her bare chest so as not to violate Instagram’s no nudity policy, though an ample amount of cleavage was still left well within eyesight for her audience to see.

Sierra kept things casual and paired her top with gray sweatpants. She also sported two dainty necklaces from VibeSzn that added just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were tied in a messy top knot that sat high on her head, with a few locks falling out to frame her face. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy red lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner’s double Instagram update with love. The snaps have earned over 89,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration and step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Sierra’s latest eye-popping display.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote.

Another said that Sierra was “the most beautiful woman alive.”

“Have I ever told you that you are absolutely gorgeous?” questioned a third.

This is hardly the first time that Sierra has put on a risque show for her Instagram followers. Another recent upload to her page saw her showing off her voluptuous assets again in a plunging white dress. That look also proved popular, earning nearly 93,000 likes.