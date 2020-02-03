Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks Bra & Matching Leggings For Costco Trip

Ainsley Rodriguez’s most recent trip to Costco has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Rodriguez has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure for the camera, rocking anything from bikinis to workout gear and more. In the most recent update that was posted for fans, the bombshell sizzled in another incredibly revealing outfit on a routine trip.

The model did not specifically tag her location in the post but she struck a pose in a parking lot outside of a Costco Wholesale store. While leaning on a shopping cart and holding a package of deodorant in her hand, the fitness pro showed off her famous figure in a sexy workout outfit that included a blue bra and matching blue and yellow leggings. Rodriguez had her taut tummy and toned arms on full display, completing the outfit with a pair of grey sneakers.

For the casual but sexy look, the social media sensation wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the second photo in the deck, the beauty included a display of deodorant on a fuzzy white blanket while revealing to fans that she is a Secret partner and loves their deodorant.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her arm of fans, racking up an impressive 5,000 likes and well over 90 comments in just a few minutes of going live. Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to comment on the product that she was promoting.

“How is it possible that you look more beautiful every time you post a new pic,” one fan asked.

“Look at this beyond beautiful and sexy woman. Hope you have an awesome week,” a second social media user added in addition to a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Haven’t tried this one yet. But I have been using this brand for a while and it works well,” one more chimed in.

