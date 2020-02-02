American Model Tawny Jordan Sizzles In A Revealing Dress As She Graces The Pages Of ‘Picton’ Magazine

American model Tawny Jordan, who is popular on Instagram for her hot looks and sense of style, recently took to her page and wowed her 900,000-plus followers by posting several pictures from her latest photoshoot with Picton Magazine.

In the snap, Tawny could be seen dressed up in a beautiful floral dress that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The hottie flaunted her incredible cleavage while also putting her long, sexy legs on full display.

In terms of makeup, she opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a dark mauve shade of lipstick and lots of mascara. The rest of her makeup could not be seen because of the long-shot image. The model wore her tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. To pose for the snap, Tawny leaned against a rock, lifted her chin, closed her eyes and puckered her lips.

She opted for hoop earrings but ditched other jewelry and accessories so as to keep it simple, yet sexy.

The model also posted several other pictures from the same photoshoot but it featured other models, including Estee Schmidt, Kiana Tate, and Ashley Arroyo.

Tawny neither mention the location in her caption nor used a geotag. Therefore, the place where the photoshoot took place could not be known.

In the caption, Tawny wished her Los Angeles-based agency, Bella Model Management, a happy anniversary while celebrating her featured editorial in the magazine.

The model thanked all of her loved ones, fellow models, artists, friends, and her clients for supporting her and gave a special shout-out to her project manager, Shannon Arielle.

Within a day of posting, and as of the writing of this piece, Tawny’s post has amassed more than 3,000 likes and close to a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised her for her beauty as well as her chic dresses.

“You’re such an awesome boss, babe! Congratulations!!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“It’s really hot babe [fire emoji]” another user wrote.

“2020 is going to be your best year yet,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer commented on the model’s beauty.

“Absolutely beautiful, hun. Love you Tawny.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “too hot” “beautiful ladies” and “angelic” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Aussie bombshell Madison Gordon, Gia Macool, Krystle Lina and Erika Rose, among others.