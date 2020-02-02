‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Performs Stunts In A Tiny Teal Bikini Top During Daytona Beach Event

Gabi revealed that she was attending Stunt Fest.

Gabi Butler, one of the breakout stars of the popular Netflix documentary series Cheer, seriously impressed her 1.2 million Instagram followers by performing cheerleading stunts in a tiny teal string bikini top.

On Friday, Gabi took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. The 21-year-old athlete was shown rocking her classic triangle string bikini top with a pair of tight spandex shorts. If she’d been wearing bikini bottoms instead of the stretchy hot pants, she would have risked revealing too much to a massive crowd of people. This is because Gabi’s stunts included a heel stretch pose.

A muscular male cheerleader, her fellow Navarro squad member Will Hernandez was shown grabbing an upside-down Gabi by the waist and flipping her up into the air so that she was standing on his hands. Gabi then extended both arms up above her head as she lifted her left leg up and out to the side. She grabbed her foot with her left hand so that she was essentially doing a standing side split.

Gabi’s “base” then tossed her up so that she could do a quick 360-degree spin in the air. She posed with her right knee up before doing a switch so that she was standing on her right foot. The video ended with Gabi perfectly executing the heel stretch move again. Gabi’s video was filmed outside of a Hilton hotel on a large grassy area. She was surrounded by a large group of people, and some of them were also performing stunts.

One of Gabi’s followers asked her where her video was filmed. The professional cheerleader revealed that she and Will were attending Stunt Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida. She explained that it’s an annual event that happens after the NCA College Nationals cheer competition.

“We all go out and stunt!” Gabi wrote.

Her followers loved getting a behind-the-scenes look at the event, rewarding her video with more than 136,000 likes as of this writing. Many of them expressed awe over Gabi’s impeccable technique and display of flexibility.

“The way she just threw her leg up there,” read one response to her post.

“Next level balance,” wrote another fan.

“When you’re tight and doing it right,” remarked a third admirer.

“Yasss girl. That crossover to a heel stretch was flawless,” a fourth commenter gushed.

Cheer has proved to be quite the pop culture phenomenon. The Netflix series followed Gabi and other members of the championship-winning cheerleading squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas as they prepared for the 2018 NCA College Nationals in Daytona. Quite a few celebrities became avid fans of the show, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model even performed a stunt with members of the Navarro squad during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.