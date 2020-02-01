Pamela Anderson Separates From Jon Peters Just 12 Days After Getting Married For The 5th Time

Pamela Anderson surprised her fans by marrying Jon Peters late last month in a secret Malibu wedding after keeping their rekindled relationship away from the scrutinizing public eye.

However, on Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Hollywood pair had separated just 12 days after tying the knot. They did so before the couple had filed for their marriage certificate, the legal proof that the two had wed.

The source quoted Pam, who announced her uncoupling with the 74-year-old former hairdresser and movie mogul with THR via a statement.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Almost as quickly as the pair married, they apparently hastily reconsidered. However, this relationship has been a very long one. Jon and Pam initially dated more than three decades ago after he spotted her at the Playboy Mansion when the 52-year-old was just 19-years-old. She had recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, proving the move to be a smart one since she was popular with Playboy, appearing on the Hugh Hefner’s magazine cover a total of 13 different times.

Counting her union with Jon, Pam had been married a total of five times since she hit Hollywood. Her first husband was rock star Tommy Lee, who is the father to her two boys. She also married singer-songwriter, Kid Rock, and poker pro, Rick Salomon, the latter for whom she wed and divorced twice.

Jon was married as many times as Pam. He wed thespian Lesley Ann Warren, but ended that 10-year union to start a love life with Barbra Streisand, to whom he never wed but with whom he carried on a 12-year affair. He was also married to Mindy Peters, Christine Forsythe-Peters, and Henrietta Zampitella.

One hint that things had not necessarily gone smoothly occurred after the legendary Playboy model failed to hit up social media while including her new husband in recent days In fact, on Instagram on Friday night, a fresh post showed the X-rated sensation posing while riding a motorcycle in the nude. Although she wasn’t alone in the shot, the man she was holding onto did not appear to be her new husband. As a woman who had just left her spouse, she sure did come off as extremely ecstatic, at least in that sensational picture posted to social media.