Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Low-Cut Dress

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko treated her 10.5 million Instagram followers to a sizzling update in which she rocked a scandalously low-cut dress that flaunted her ample assets. The Russian bombshell shared two snaps with slightly different poses, but both showcased her hourglass physique to perfection.

The dress that Anastasiya wore in the Instagram update was from the brand Pretty Little Thing, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption. The look was simple yet super sexy, and was crafted from a beige fabric that clung to her curves.

The neckline of the dress was insanely low-cut, and seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. The look showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, accentuating her chest even more. The sleeves of the dress were loose and crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that draped over her body. The dress ended just above her wrists, and she added a few accessories, including some metallic bracelets and a watch.

While the sleeves were a bit looser-fitting, the dress itself had a form-fitting silhouette. The skintight look clung to her hourglass physique before ending well above mid-thigh, exposing plenty of her toned legs. In the first snap in the double update, Anastasiya relaxed on a gray couch with one hand propping up her head. Her makeup was natural, with bold brows, a soft nude lip, and long lashes for a flirty look.

Anastasiya switched up her pose a bit for the second snap, turning to the side for a pose that showed off even more of her body. The angle revealed a bit more of her cleavage, and the dress slid up her thighs, barely able to cover her voluptuous derriere. The dress had ruched detail along the side that further drew attention to her curves, and she parted her lips in the second snap, closing her eyes for a seductive vibe.

The Russian beauty’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 16,900 likes within just 14 minutes. Many of her followers also took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot post.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a pair of flame emoji.

“Love the hair,” another added.

“A true angel omg you’re so unbelievably stunning,” one follower commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya thrilled her followers with another snap in a similar dress. The white dress she wore in that particular update likewise had a plunging neckline that showed off her ample assets, and a form-fitting silhouette that accentuated her hourglass figure.