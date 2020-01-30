Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure In Announcement For New Saski Knockout Collection

Tammy Hembrow took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to announce to her 10.7 million followers the arrival of her new clothing collection, Knockout.

In the accompanying photos, the fitness model shows off the new collection alongside another model. The first photo features the 25-year-old in a red outfit, including high-waisted shiny shorts with the name of the brand written on the waistband and a matching red sports bra top with a built-in hoodie.

The model poses against a chain link fence with one foot bent at the knee and pushing against the fence as she holds on to it with both hands. The skimpy outfit teases a glimpse of Tammy’s toned, chiseled abdomen while the top pushes up her cleavage. The fitness guru’s tanned skin glows beneath the dim lights of the set and she wears her dark blonde hair in four tiny French braids down both sides of her head. Pairing the outfit with white socks and sneakers, Tammy also goes thick on the makeup, with pink glossy lips and thick, black mascara and eyeliner that make her eyes pop.

The second photo in the set provides viewers with a close-up of the model’s front side as she perches with her legs spread on a bench.

Tammy dons the white version of the top that she’s wearing in the first photo, overlain with a long-sleeve white windbreaker. The matching white yoga pants ride high on her waist, revealing a slice of her tummy and hugging her curves. The model’s skin appears damp as if she’s recently finished a hard workout.

The mother-of-two’s followers gave the post nearly 200,000 likes in the first 14 hours of being posted. They also left hundreds of messages expressing their love for the model and her clothing brand, often resorting to simply using emoji to illustrate their sentiment.

“Ordered already,” one eager fan commented, adding two red hearts for emphasis.

“Omg looks amazing,” another Instagram user wrote, also planting a red heart at the end of the comment.

“You are so stunning. I LOVE the mood in these photos. I’m going to buy Saski right now,” yet another follower chimed in.

Other followers commented on the model’s newly darkened hair and tanned skin, expressing how hot she looked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Aussie model frequently shares fitspiration videos and photos with her Instagram followers, often featuring her modeling clothing from her workout line Saski Collection.