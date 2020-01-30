Chanel West Coast Wears Pasties Under Leather Accessory & Gray Pants In New Instagram Video

Chanel West Coast shared a new Instagram video today. She was seen rocking a range of risque outfits. However, the most revealing was arguably one where she rocked pasties.

She went shirtless, along with light gray pants. She completed her look with a leather accessory that wrapped around her midriff. It also had a couple of straps that mimicked suspenders. The pasties that she wore were black, and left her chest on display. The pants were high-waisted and mostly obscured her belly button. They had a short, cropped cut. Chanel completed her look with a pair of white shoes with pointed toes.

This was the fifth outfit that the rapper was seen wearing in the video. She stood in front of a white curtain backdrop that was secured in place with a concrete block. This was all done outside.

She stood with her legs apart, her hands in her pockets. Her hair was worn down in a middle part. Her luxurious curls cascaded around her shoulders. A filter was used to emphasize the lighting. The sun bathed the stunner in a yellow glow, and she cast a shadow on the wall behind her. She gave fierce looks.

This clip was from a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot. The video was set to her song, “I Be Like,” which was released in 2019.

She shared a second glimpse at the outfit from a different angle. This time, there was no special filter, giving fans a better look at her ensemble. Chanel was seen tugging at her suspenders as she accessorized with dark sunglasses.

The rapper’s many admirers rushed to the comments section to leave these messages.

“Looking good Chanel,” gushed a supporter.

“Got I Be Like on REPEAT,” declared a fan.

“Ummmm your voice is so [fire],” exclaimed a follower, using the fire emoji to make their point.

“Ive always thought you were really cute,” claimed a fourth Instagram user.

Fans can hope for results of the shoot on her page in the coming days or weeks.

Previously on March 16, 2019, Chanel shared a similar update where she rocked a revealing bra with heart-shaped pasties. Her matching outfit was made of sparkling, multi-colored gems. In addition, she wore high-waisted shorts with vertical stripes.

The rapper also wore a large jacket with feather accents. It fell down her shoulders. She accessorized with dark sunglasses and a choker-style necklace. Her platinum blond hair was worn down in a side part, which she brushed behind her shoulders.