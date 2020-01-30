Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie: ‘Getting Ready To Start An Argument’

Tarsha Whitmore put her toned physique and enviable curves on full display in her most recent social media photo share. The Aussie beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase a sizzling lingerie set from Lounge Underwear, and left fans speechless with her hotness.

The 19-year-old hottie wore a burgundy lace two-piece that looked flattering on her chiseled frame. The sexy ensemble was made up of a chic balconette bra and skimpy thong bottoms, and did very little to cover up the model’s insane body. Both pieces sported a scalloped lace hem that added a sophisticated touch to the revealing attire. The same elegant tone was achieved with a few satin inserts that adorned both the bra’s cups and the front of the scanty bottoms, catching the eye with their glossy sheen.

Tarsha showed off the smoking-hot look in a pair of photos that saw her posing in a swanky marble bathroom. The first snap shared with fans showed her standing in front of the mirror, right next to the round double sink. The stunner had her back turned to the camera and leaned her hands on the bathroom counter, lifting up one knee as she posed seductively for the steamy shot. The photo captured her from the mid-profile, offering a generous view of the bombshell’s peachy posterior. The alluring posture also highlighted her sculpted hip and toned thighs.

The thong bottoms were pulled high on Tarsha’s tiny waist, emphasizing her trim midriff. The item sported a sleek waistband that was inscribed with the brand name in contrasting white font. The same could be said about the sexy-chic bra.

The gorgeous blonde was looking over her shoulder with a longing gaze and provocatively parted lips. Her luscious locks cascaded down her back in supple curls, calling even further attention to her bared back and smooth, silky skin. Her deep red lingerie beautifully flattered her dirty-blond tresses and dark, glowing tan. Meanwhile, the mirror did its own revealing, as Tarsha’s reflection offered a copious look at the stylish bra and her shapely chest.

The second pic saw the busty blonde facing the camera to better show off the enticing lingerie set. Tarsha put on a very tantalizing display, flashing her deep cleavage and flaunting her shiny belly button piercing. The Instagram hottie cocked one hip to the side and put the other leg forward, proudly showcasing her hourglass figure. She rested one hand on the counter, and grazed her thigh with the other hand. The Aussie babe was looking directly into the lens with a coy expression that only added to her sultry vibe. The tempting posture allowed her to show off her flawless flat stiletto nails, which were painted in a soft pink color that harmonized with her outfit. Her lush mane fell over her shoulder, luring the gaze to her exposed collar bone.

The model was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a face full of makeup that included a shimmering light-toned eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a touch of mascara. Her glam was complete with a bronze blush and a clear lip gloss.

Tarsha penned a humorous caption for her post, and credited Lounge Underwear for the sizzling outfit. Fans immediately fell in love with the sultry look, clicking the like button on the steamy post more than 5,200 times in the first 12 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the photos racked up a little shy of 20,000 likes, in addition to 200 comments from Tarsha’s ardent admirers.

“Damn girl,” read one message, trailed by a long string of heart-eyes, fire, and peach emoji.

“Stunning perfection,” gushed another fan.

“If you’re wearing that, there is no way I’m choosing my boys over you!!!!” quipped a third Instagrammer in response to Tarsha’s cheeky caption.