Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Shows Off Her ‘Bronzed Body’ In A Hot Pink Thong Bodysuit

Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a steamy new photo that was an instant hit with her 1.9 million followers.

The sizzling snap was shared on Tuesday and has earned nothing but love since going live to Abby’s feed. It was taken selfie-style as the blond bombshell was standing in her all-white bedroom in front of a large, full-length mirror. The model stood with her back to the mirror and held her cellphone out to the side. She gazed at it intently to capture the perfect view of her “bronzed body,” which she showed off in a scandalous bodysuit that left very little to the imagination.

Abby sent pulses racing in the hot pink one-piece from Fashion Nova that popped against her all-over tan. The number boasted a deep, scoop back style that highlighted her trim waist and slender frame, as well as thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. This, however, was only the beginning of the babe’s eye-popping display.

The Australian hottie’s ensemble was also a daringly cheeky thong style that covered only what was necessary. The design left the stunner’s curvy booty and sculpted legs exposed in their entirety — though nobody seemed to be bothered by the NSFW show of skin.

Much of the front half of Abby’s look was not within eyesight, though it was not hard to tell that it was equally risque as the backside of the outfit. The garment showed off an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob thanks to its wide arm cuts, upping the ante of the beauty’s look even further.

The social media sensation also sported a pair of chunky white tennis shoes that gave her barely-there ensemble a sporty vibe. She added a thin necklace and white hoop earrings as well, which added the perfect amount of bling. To complete the look, Abby tied her platinum tresses up in a poufy bun that sat high up on top of her head, and she wore a minimal amount of makeup that let her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Instagram cutie’s latest upload with love. It has racked up over 29,000 likes within its first three hours on the social media platform, and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Abby’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said that Abby was “perfection.”

“You absolutely make the heart skip a beat. Simply mesmerizing,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her flawless figure again in a neon orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the shot over 36,000 likes.