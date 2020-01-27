Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Black-And-White Grammys Look

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio was one of the many celebrities who attended the 62nd Grammy Awards, and the former Victoria’s Secret model stunned in a black-and-white look with intriguing details. She shared a snap with her 10.2 million Instagram followers that highlighted the entire look she rocked on the red carpet.

In the snap, Alessandra stood on a vibrant red carpet in front of a black painted wall with framed Grammys as a backdrop. One half of her dress was a voluminous black garment that draped over her body and obscured her curves. The dress had a high neckline, long sleeves, and went all the way down to her ankle.

The other half of the garment, however, showed a lot more skin. From beneath the black draped garment, a white romper peeked out that highlighted Alessandra’s curves. The white piece had a straight, strapless neckline that emphasized her ample assets, and showed off her sculpted arms. The garment was belted at the waist, and ended high up Alessandra’s thigh, showing off her toned legs. Her bronzed skin looked incredible against the stark white garment, and she added an extra hint of sex appeal by pairing the ensemble with strappy black stiletto sandals.

Alessandra’s beauty look was simple yet impactful. She kept the accessories minimal, adding a pair of large statement earrings and not much else. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and slicked back for a chic look. She posed with one hand by her side and the other braced on her hip. Alessandra made sure to tag the people and brands behind the look in the picture.

Alessandra’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning black-and-white look, and the post racked up over 21,700 likes within just 23 minutes. Many of her devoted followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the red carpet ensemble.

“Love this outfit! Ahh beautiful Alessandra,” one fan commented.

Another fan added a long string of emoji before adding “My Goddess Always.”

One follower was completely captivated by the unique look that the Brazilian bombshell rocked, and said “I wanna get married in this.”

One fan tagged the stylist that pulled the look together and said “@monicarosestyle CRUSHING these looks! Love the risk you took in styling @alessandraambrosio in this piece!”

The look was a departure from some of the pictures Alessandra has been sharing lately with a beachy vibe. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette beauty shared a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a skimpy white bikini while immersing herself in the water. The gorgeous shots were taken in Uruguay, and Alessandra paired them with a caption stating “even mermaids must come up for air.”