Cosplay Model Meg Turney Poses Topless In Japanese Hot Spring

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, cosplay model Meg Turney started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 742,000 Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner posing in a Japanese hot spring, known as an onsen, at night. She leaned against the edge of the bath and placed one of her hands behind her head. Meg tilted her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The digital influencer appeared to be completely naked, wearing only a delicate, bejeweled headpiece. She covered her chest with a small white washcloth. Regardless, her incredible cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo shoot, the Twitch streamer sported a silver wig that she styled in a low bun. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, a stunning application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her fans to have a pleasant morning. Meg also gave photo credit to the California-based photographer known as Jono, who often collaborates with her.

Many of Meg’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Hey [you] look beautiful in [your] pictures,” gushed a fan.

“Wow! Stunning!” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, kissing face, and fire emoji to the comment.

Some followers, however, seemed to be fixated on the reflection of light seen on Meg’s heel.

“STRAIGHT UP thought something was attacking that ankle, but it was just a glare and I’m sleep deprived,” wrote one commenter.

“Thought there was some bad editing on your foot then realised it’s the lighting being reflected,” added another Instagram user.

Meg engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to a few of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 16,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the expert cosplayer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload photos that push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a particularly cheeky photo, in which she showed off her incredible curves in risque lingerie. That provocative post has been liked over 71,000 times since it was shared.