Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Sheer Stockings, Holds Fuzzy Handcuffs In NSFW Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford turned up the heat in a brand new, NSFW Instagram post over the weekend. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked only a sheer pair of black stockings as she played with fuzzy handcuffs. Abigail’s look left very little to the imagination and likely drover her fanbase wild.

The photos showed Abigail kneeling on an all-white bed with a pillow propped up against the front of her body. She went nearly nude in a pair of black, tight-fitting, see-through stockings with silver beads embellishing the front. The images were taken from a diagonal angle, which showed just how much the stockings hugged her curves and emphasized her tiny waist. Abigail’s pert derriere was on full display as it peeked through the hosiery, as well as her shapely thighs.

On top, Abigail attempted to cover her bare chest by squeezing her breasts together with one manicured hand, but it was hardly enough to contain her bust. She appeared to just barely meet Instagram’s strict nudity guidelines.

Abigail didn’t rock any accessories with her look, but she did hold a prop in her other hand — a pair of light pink, fuzzy handcuffs. She also sported a full face of makeup, including dark, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a brown color on her full lips. Abigail’s long, black hair fell down her shoulders in sleek waves.

In the first photo, Abigail stood on her knees as she stuck her round booty out and flashed a huge smile off-camera. In another image, the model leaned back on her feet and arched her back to further show off her figure as she smiled. She did the same in the third photo, but this time faced the camera and opened her mouth as she looked to the side.

Abigail’s post garnered more than 120,000 likes and just over 2,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Lock me up. Throw away the keys,” one fan joked.

“Baby girl you have the prettiest smile in the world,” another user added.

“You’re just beyond perfect, and I can’t stop loving you,” a third follower said with black hearts.

“A dream come to reality,” wrote a fourth fan.

Abigail had been taking a break from posting photos on her Instagram feed for a while, but she remained active on her Instagram stories. Last week, the stunner shared photos of herself posing in a tub on her stories, which fans likely loved.