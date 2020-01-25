‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Stunning Red Dress

Maitland Ward stunned in a gorgeous dress for her latest batch of Instagram photos. The former Boy Meets World star delighted her fans with the snaps on Saturday afternoon.

In the post, Maitland is seen rocking a stunning red gown that boasted thin spaghetti straps, a low-cut neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

The actress flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs in the pictures as she posed on the red carpet for an event.

Maitland wore her long, auburn hair parted to the side and styled in soft, voluminous strands that engulfed her shoulders. She went into full bombshell mode with a glam makeup look. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as some pink blush on her the apples of her cheeks, and a dark-pink gloss on her full lips.

Maitland smiled in many of the photos as she posed alone and with others attending the party, which took place at celebrity hot spot Tao Nightclub.

Meanwhile, many of the adult film star’s over 1.1 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. In the span of just one hour, the update raked in over 10,000 likes and more than 120 comments.

“You look so much more elegant than the other women there. You absolutely stand out in a crowd. One in a million,” one of the actress’ fans wrote in the comments section.

“Maitland, you look lovely and your hair is amazingly lustrous and so sexy, baby,” another adoring fan stated.

“You looked divine! And by the looks of it you had a blast! Good luck tonight at the AVN Award ceremony tonight, my #QueenGoddess!” a third social media user gushed.

“Stunning Maitland, you stand out from the crowd in that gorgeously elegant gown,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland wowed her fans just a few days before her red dress photos when she posed in some skimpy black lingerie on social media. The fiery redhead flaunted her flawless figure in the revealing bra and panties as she beamed a smile into the camera.

In the caption of the photo, Maitland Ward revealed that she was in Las Vegas working hard. Of course, her fans went wild for the snap, clicking the like button over 94,000 times and leaving more than 1,200 comments to date.