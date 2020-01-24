Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Shows Off Washboard Abs In Revealing Workout Gear

The fitness model looked incredible in her skintight activewear.

On Thursday, January 23, fitness model Kelsey Wells shared yet another sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the founder of the PWR Program stood in a large room with gray hardwood flooring. A sizable mirror and a crate containing what appears to be yoga mats can be seen in the background. Kelsey struck a powerful pose by arching her back and putting her shoulders back. She tilted her head slightly and gazed into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The 29-year-old sizzled in a gray-and-white sports bra and matching leggings from the activewear brand Koral. The revealing workout gear put her incredible curves and toned abs on full display. The Instagram influencer also sported a white Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods.

For the photo, the brunette beauty pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation urged her followers to not feel defeated if they are unable to immediately achieve their overarching goals. She proceeded to implore fans to stay present and to take steps everyday to “prioritize [their] health.”

Many fans flocked to the comments section to state that they appreciated Kelsey’s empowering message.

“Love your posts! You help so many women be the best versions of themselves,” wrote one commenter.

“So well said. Very motivating and practical! Thank you,” added another Instagram user.

“Girl, every day you speak right to my heart! I love your outlook on life, your positivity, and your encouragement! Thank you for being you!” chimed in a different follower.

Kelsey’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You always look soooo glowy! I love it!!!!” gushed one fan, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The fitness trainer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes.

Kelsey is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a video that showed her working out while wearing a pink sports bra and skintight leopard-print leggings. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.