Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Fit Physique In Tight Blue Leggings And Matching Crop Top

Tammy Hembrow spends countless hours in the gym and recently displayed the results of her intense fitness regimen in a new Instagram photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

On Thursday, the blond bombshell shared an eye-popping snap to her feed that was a major hit with her 10.7 million followers. In the shot, Tammy was seen standing outside in the middle of a large set of stairs. She turned her head toward the camera and arched her back, causing her long, platinum braid to swing down behind her.

In the caption of her post, the Aussie beauty expressed her excitement to be showcasing her Saski Collection of workout clothes at New York Fashion Week next month. She happened to be wearing a set from the line in the photo as well, and judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly did her brand some justice.

Tammy looked absolutely incredible in the bright blue set of athletic wear that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed physique. Her look included a cropped t-shirt that showcased her toned arms and clung tight to her voluptuous assets and flat midsection. It cut off in the middle of her torso, offering keen-eyed fans a teasing glimpse of her abs — one of the many results of her sweat sessions.

Tammy also rocked a pair of matching leggings that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The skintight fabric defined the model’s sculpted legs and famously curvy booty, while its waistband sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her hourglass frame.

To complete her look, the social media sensation wore a pair of ankle-length white socks and chunky white tennis shoes. She added a pair of dainty butterfly earrings that gave the ensemble just the right amount of bling. Her sleek hairstyle allowed her to show off her gorgeous glam for the shoot, which included a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing Tammy’s new Instagram post some love. It has racked up over 186,000 likes within 18 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her stunning display.

“Hottie!!! Wow jaw dropped,” one person wrote.

“Oh my goodness you’re perfect,” said another.

“Wow wow wow! Such a beautiful pic & so exciting about NYFW!! I’m proud of you all I hope you have an amazing time,” commented a third.

When Tammy is not rocking athletic clothes, she’s often showing off the results of her workouts in a minuscule bikini. Another recent addition to her page saw her lounging by the pool and showing off her flawless figure in an itty-bitty green two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the upload more than 240,000 likes.