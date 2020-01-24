Cuban-American Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Tugs At Bikini Bottoms In New Flirty Update

Latina hottie Yaslen Clemente took to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 23, to tease her fans with her latest flirty bikini photos.

The 22-year-old model rocked a white-and-orange bikini that featured a triangle-style top that was covered with silver studs and was tied over her neck and around her back. The top had a low plunging neckline, which called attention to her ample cleavage. She wore itty-bitty white bikini bottoms that hugged her curves. However, the said bottoms were plain and were not adorned with silver studs like the top.

Yaslen’s update included two sizzling snapshots with the first snap showing the Miami native in an open area with a few potted plants behind her. The shot showed Yaslen, who was sitting on a white chair, striking a pose for the camera. Leaning slightly forward, she put her ample cleavage on display. The angle also showed off her hourglass shape, as well as her flawless skin.

In the second snap, the Bang Energy elite model appeared to have moved slightly, changing her pose. She was still sitting on the chair, but this time, she playfully stuck her tongue out at the camera while she tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms in a flirty gesture. The model flaunted her taut stomach, slender hips, and toned thighs.

Yaslen’s makeup looked flawless and included darkened brows, thick lashes, and a light application of pink blush, as well as a natural shade on her lips. Her highlighted tresses were parted in the middle and straight and fell over her shoulders. She wore a white color on her nails to complete the look.

“My girl is the hottest,” one follower commented.

“You have a gorgeous face and an absolutely beautiful bikini body,” another admirer gushed.

“Yaslen, you look absolutely marvelous and beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

In her caption, the model mentioned that she is looking forward to the weekend. Her millions of fans were happy to see her latest share with more than 52,000 likes and nearly 700 comments. Admirers of the blond stunner left thoughtful messages in the comments section of the post, while others let their heart-eyes and flame emoji do the talking.

Just two days ago, Yaslen posted another update where she was seen rocking a light pink barely-there bikini that had allowed her to show off her killer physique. Just like most of her bikinis, the top was tiny, and it could barely contain her perky breasts. She paired the top with matching high-cut bikini bottoms that showcased her well-toned legs and rock-hard abs.