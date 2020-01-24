Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Serious Sideboob In Cutout Bra

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram on Thursday, January 23, to show off her killer body in a teeny white bra. While Katya normally flaunts her curvaceous derriere in photos, in this slideshow, she decided to focus on her bust.

She wore a barely-there white bra with cutouts at her cleavage and on the sides. She shrugged a navy blue bomber jacket off of one shoulder. The coat was covered in patches, including a giant, varsity letter-esque “K.”

Her high-waisted, skintight flare jeans flared out just enough to cover her shoes and show off her tanned, taut stomach.

She wore her black, curly hair in a high ponytail, her locks so long that they reached the curve of her back, even in the updo. She accessorized the outfit with silver hoop earrings.

The second photo was a frontal shot of Katya, which showed off her outfit much more. At this angle, her 6.8 million Instagram followers got a better glimpse at the practically see-through bra, and a hint of sideboob peeked out. You could also see the brown purse that she swung over her shoulder.

In both images, it was difficult to see the fitness guru’s makeup, though she appeared to be wearing a dusty rose lip color on her pout. Her nails were also done with a French manicure.

She tagged the location as Los Angeles, and she modeled the clothes in front of a large green bush, which made the bright white bra stand out even more against the greenery.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set reached more than 102,000 likes and close to 700 comments from her adoring fans. While some chose to comment with solely heart-eye emoji, others couldn’t resist using their words to praise the model.

Some were simply in awe that Katya was wearing denim pants.

“I feel like this the first time I’ve seen you in jeans,” one follower noted. Others seemed to agree, given that the comment obtained 31 likes.

“Jeans?????,” another questioned, tacking on a heart-eye emoji to make sure Katya knew they loved the look.

Others just couldn’t wait to emphasize how gorgeous Katya looked.

“Are you ever not looking perfect,” asked a user.

“GORGEOUS,” a fan wrote in all-caps, adding on heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Katya Elise Henry works hard for her body through her fitness program, Fitness by Katya. She also credits her vegan diet.