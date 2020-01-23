Demi Rose Looks Like A Hot Bond Girl In Soaking Wet Red String Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby set Instagram on fire in a skimpy red bikini for her most recent photo update. The British beauty uploaded the shot to her account on Thursday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Demi stands on the beach in a the string bikini. The top of the tiny two-piece boasted ruffles along the hemline and tied behind her neck. The suit flaunted the model’s hourglass curves, putting her toned arms, colossal cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs on full display.

Demi was soaking wet in the photo as she gave a sultry stare into the camera with her arms at her sides as the sun beamed a golden glow onto her skin.

The brunette bombshell wore her damp, dark hair slicked back behind her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a vivid pink eye shadow. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a dark pink tint on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Demi asked her fans if they’d seen Mr. Bond, hinting that she looked like a Bond Girl in the racy shot.

Of course, the model’s over 12.3 million followers fell in love with the snap, and immediately began commenting. After just 15 minutes the post had earned more than 71,000 likes and over 660 comments.

“You should definitely be the next Bond girl,” one of Demi’s loyal followers stated in the comments section.

“You’re the most beautiful rose in the whole world,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You are an incomparable woman, you are a beautiful….Like you there is only one,” a third social media user gushed.

“YES! We NEED Demi as the next Bond girl. She would be absolutely perfect for the role. Have you seen her? Someone call the studio and make this happen right now. Please!,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi flaunted her famous hourglass curves earlier in the week as well when she posed in a graphic t-shirt and some black underwear for a racy bedroom photo. The model’s hair cascaded over her shoulder in the shot as she got the pulses of her fans racing in the revealing ensemble.

That snap was also a popular one among Demi Rose Mawby’s fans, who clicked the like button over 392,000 times while leaving more than 3,500 comments in the span of just four days following its upload.