Elsa Hosk Stuns In Sexy Little Black Dress

Blond bombshell Elsa Hosk spent some time in Tokyo, Japan recently, and she brought her 5.9 million Instagram followers along with her by sharing snaps from her stay. In her latest update, Elsa flaunted her toned physique in a sexy little black dress that showed some major skin.

As Elsa indicated in the caption, the shot was actually taken a few days before she shared it with her followers, but her fans were no less thrilled at the sizzling update. The post received over 62,000 likes within just one hour.

In the first snap of the double Instagram update, Elsa posed in front of a simple screen with a wooden frame. She rocked a little black dress that had a v-neck neckline and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The neckline put a hint of cleavage on display, and the slinky dress clung to her curves before stopping at her thighs. Though the silhouette of the dress was simple, the material was a glittering, sequin-covered fabric that made a major style statement.

Elsa added an oversized gray jacket on top to give the look a little casual street style vibe, and she carried a small orange Prada clutch. Her blond locks were pulled back in a sleek bun, and she rocked a bold beauty look that included some shades of orange on her eyelids. Her makeup accentuated her stunning eyes, and she drew attention to her plump pout with her nude lip color.

In the second snap, Elsa showed even more of her scandalous outfit. She rocked a pair of black stiletto heels that had flaming embellishments on the back, and she also wore some fishnet polka dot stockings. Elsa found a mirror and bent down in a seductive pose that showed even more skin.

The blond bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble she wore for her Tokyo adventure.

“Those shoes are [fire emoji] like literally,” one Instagrammer commented, particularly captivated by her footwear.

“Loving the look,” another admirer added.

One follower kept things simple and merely stated, “wow,” followed by two heart emoji.

“Elsa you have my heart,” another fan said.

The blond bombshell looks stunning no matter what she wears, but she also sported a bikini for a smoking hot update while she was in Japan. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Elsa wore a patterned pink two-piece with a knotted top that showed off some major cleavage. She took the picture poolside at a luxurious spot in the Aman Tokyo Hotel.