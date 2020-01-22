Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight Corset Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Alexa Dellanos sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week when she shared a smoking hot new snap that proved hard to ignore.

The eye-popping photo was shared on Wednesday and was an instant hit with the blond bombshell’s 1.8 million followers. In the sizzling shot, Alexa was seen standing outside and surrounded by luscious greenery as the golden sun spilled over her bronzed skin.

The social media sensation often dazzles her fans with her incredible ensembles, and today was no different. She looked absolutely stunning in a sexy dress from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Alexa slayed in the black dress from the U.K.-based brand that popped against her gorgeous, all-over tan. The top half of the garment boasted a corset-style and featured a lace-up detail that spanned the length of its tight bodice. It had long poufy sleeves that teased a glimpse of her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. The piece also had a daringly low-cut neckline that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

The dress was made of a clingy fabric that hugged Alexa’s hourglass figure in all of the right ways, which accentuated her trim waist and flat midsection. The lower half had a ruched design that was extremely flattering for her curves as well, and helped define her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Also of note was its dangerously short length — it hit just to the model’s upper thighs, allowing her to showcase her toned legs.

No accessories were added to the social media sensation’s outfit, allowing her little black dress and incredible physique to take center stage. She was captured touseling her long blond tresses, which were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, Alexa sported a full face of makeup that included lip gloss, pink blush, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering the new addition to her page with love. The steamy post has earned more than 13,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“That dress looks so pretty on you,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was looking “so perfect.”

“I’m a fan of your physique, you’re great,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Over the weekend, the babe showed off her famous curves in a plunging leopard-print swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The look proved popular with her fans, who awarded the post more than 72,000 likes.