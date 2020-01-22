Swedish Model Anna Nystrom’s Little Purple Dress Leaves Little To The Imagination

Anna Nystrom is sizzling in her most recent social media selfie. As fans of the Swedish-born beauty know, Anna has never been shy when it comes to showing off her fit figure for fans on social media and with a body like that, can you even really blame her? While the beauty regularly drops jaws in sexy swimwear and revealing workout outfits, she also gets all dolled up from time to time and the result is always spectacular.

In the caption of her most recent photo, Anna tagged herself in Stockholm, Sweden where she appeared to be posing in a room in her home. The beauty stood in front of the mirror, holding her cell phone at her side and looking directly into the mirror. Anna looked like a bombshell, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The model looked like she was ready for a night out on the town, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled.

The bombshell also had her amazing figure on display in a tight-fitting purple dress that fit her like a glove, hugging all of her beautiful curves. The dress also dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage as well. The sexy ensemble hit well above the model’s knee and she flaunted her toned and tanned legs for the camera as well. In the caption of the shot, Anna simply included a purple heart emoji.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 67,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more simply commented on the shot using flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are the best blonde,” one fan commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“You want to kill everyone. You are so hot,” a second follower gushed along with a series of flame emoji.

“Wow those gorgeous eyes and smile. Beautiful as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a good day,” one more chimed in.

