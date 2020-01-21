Kourtney Kardashian Wows In Black Jacket And Knee-High Socks As She Lounges In Bed

Kourtney Kardashian wowed her 86 million Instagram followers with her latest snap showing her lounging in bed. “Sleeping in,” the celebrity told her fans as she dazzled in the photoshoot.

Wearing a short black jacket cinched at the waist, Kourtney matched it with knee-high socks and killer heels. Showing off her shapely thighs, the star looked down at her phone as she took her own photo. Kourtney’s dark hair is styled in gorgeous waves that spread out behind her as she laid against the bed. With little makeup on, her lips are in stark contrast as a result.

The bed on which Kourtney lies is plush red with matching pillows and cushions above her head. In fact, nearly the entire room is this color, featuring a red carpet, rug, and light fittings. On the bedside table are some magazines, one of which shows a chesty male without his shirt. Off to one side is a chair, which also matches the color scheme for the room. With all that bright color, highlighted occasionally with gold, Kourtney stands out in her dark clothing and drawing the eye towards her because of it.

Within half an hour of posting the image, there were 140,000 likes on it and her Instagram followers were clamoring to comment.

“Tell me those vintage Playgirls are yours,” said Nate Brown, referencing the pile of magazines on Kourtney’s bedside table.

“Is that your playroom?” one follower asked, likely referencing the red playroom featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey books and movies.

“A goddess vampire,” another fan wrote.

“Always beautiful,” wrote another person in the comment section of the image.

Many still preferred to use emoji to convey their feelings regarding the saucy image. Most popular appeared to be the love heart-eyed, fire, and love heart emoji.

Kourtney tagged Andrew Fitzsimons and Wendi Miyake in the shot. Fitzsimons specializes in hair and creative design whereas Miyake is a makeup artist. Both managed to combine their creative talents in order to wow the fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney often uses her Instagram account in order to show off her killer curves. A recent pic shows the socialite wearing a tiny yellow bikini as she sits on a yacht. As a mother of three, it is often hard to bounce back post-pregnancy but this Kardashian has managed to do it and her bikini shot show off a figure that looks as trim and taut as she did pre-pregnancy.