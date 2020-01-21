American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Shows Insane Upper-Body Strength In New Workout Video

Qimmah Russo shared a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her insane upper-body strength that has her fans in awe.

On Tuesday, January 21, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself working out to encourage her 1.3 million followers to check out her training programs.

In the clip, Russo is seen at a gym amid different apparatus as she engages in a strenuous upper-body exercise that highlights the model and trainer’s incredible physique. Russo did not include a geotag to indicate her location, but the updates on her stories puts her in Los Angeles, California, where she is currently based, as per her Instagram bio.

Russo is rocking a small two-piece workout set in different colors. Her sports bra features baby blue and pink streaks against a white background, giving it a romantic vibe. The top has thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting quite a bit of cleavage on display.

The model teamed her sports bra with a pair of tiny shorts in a vibrant blue shade. The shorts sit low on her frame, leaving her chiseled abs in full evidence. Russo did not share where her set is from.

The video starts off by showing Russo doing crunches with a large bar with a 10-pound weight plate on either side. She then lifts it above her her head for a different set of exercise. Toward the end of the clip, Russo lowers the bar back to her chest as she begins to squat down, using the weight to work on her lower body, particularly her booty.

Russo is wearing her hair down in straight strands that cascade down her body. The fitness model also appears to be wearing makeup.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Within the first hour of being live, the video has been viewed more than 13,300 times, attracting about 3,000 likes and upwards of 90 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her strength and beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Dam this put alot [sic] of guys to shame,” one user raved.

“Love you Qimmah!” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Damn Q i bet nobody is going to try and take your lunch money. Stay beautiful Queen and keep up those gains,” a third fan replied.