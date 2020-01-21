Blond Bombshell Casi Davis Spotlights Her Curvy Booty & Hips In Skimpy Pink String Bikini

Casi Davis wowed her Instagram followers when she posed in a sexy string bikini to kick off the week. The snap was posted to the blond bombshell’s account on Monday.

In the photo, Casi showed her stunning pink bikini from both sides. She posed in the tiny two-piece as she highlighted the front of the suit and then turned her backside to the camera to flaunt the thong bottoms.

The bathing suit did little to hide Casi’s curves, showcasing her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, curvy hips and booty, and her legs.

The model served up some seriously sultry looks as she wore her long, golden locks in wavy strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup that included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She completed the look with a shimmering highlighter on her nose and forehead, some coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The background of the photo was all white, but Casi revealed that she was feeling pretty in pink while sporting the revealing bikini, which was made by the brand Oh Polly.

Many of Casi’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the “like” button over 39,000 times and leaving over 380 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.

“I’m in love with the shape of you,” one of Casi’s followers gushed in the comments section.

“Heeeeyyyy! This is what I’m talking about. I love that you’re unafraid to show off those curves queen. You are absolutely stunning in this pink bikini. I can’t wait to see more of these types of photos from you,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Agreed totally with the caption. Plus looking bootyfully thicc too,” a third social media user commented.

“Omg the booty thickness is insane!!!! Curves that kill…” a fourth person admired.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is not the first time Casi has posed in a pink bikini. The model got the pulses of her fans racing just a few days ago as she lounged in a pale pink two-piece while sunbathing. Her wavy hair fell over her shoulder as she posed with her eyes closed and arms above her head.

That particular upload also proved to be a popular one among Casi’s fans. To date, the snap has racked up over 37,000 likes and more than 340 comments for the Instagram hottie.