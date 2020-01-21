‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Bends Down In A Tiny Bikini To Show Off Her Incredible Cleavage

Daniella Chavez put on a very busty display in her latest Instagram photo share. The sizzling Playboy model stripped down to a skimpy bikini and posed for a steamy selfie that put the emphasis on her bodacious bosom.

Snapped on what looked like a stylish pergola patio, one complete with posh wicker furniture and a trendy trellis roof, Daniella bent down in front of the camera to show off her buxom curves. The 33-year-old stunner held her hands on her thighs and looked into the lens with wide-open eyes and a coy expression on her beautiful face. Her lips were slightly pursed, adding to her allure. The provocative posture offered a great view of her incredible cleavage, while also showing a glimpse of her round hip and curvy thighs. The gorgeous blonde also teased her chiseled tummy, and showed off her slender arms and one of her sculpted shoulders. Her golden tresses fell down her other shoulder, concealing it from view.

The Chilean bombshell was wearing a barely-there black bikini that did very little to cover up her sensational curves. The racy two-piece consisted of a daring halterneck top that barely contained Daniella’s shapely chest and what appeared to be a minuscule string thong. While her bikini bottoms were not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, her scanty top was amply showcased in the bust-focused selfie. The item boasted tiny triangle cups that exposed not only the model’s deep cleavage, but quite a bit of sideboob as well. The narrow cups extended upwards into her decolletage, tying around her neck with clear thick straps.

The solid black bathing suit beautifully contrasted with Daniella’s smooth, fair skin. No accessories were visible in the photo — and none were needed, as the Chilean beauty looked absolutely radiant in the sexy-chic pool attire. The Playboy babe was all dolled up for the occasion, and wore an understated light-toned eyeshadow and a matte rose-pick shade on her lush lips. Her glam also included a pink blush and a touch of mascara. In addition, she sported perfectly contoured eyebrows, which were color-enhanced.

Shared with fans on Monday night, the scorching bikini shot racked up more than 134,000 likes from Daniella’s legion of admirers, who also left a little shy of 1,500 messages for the Chilean model. In the caption, Daniella wished fans a great evening before heading off to bed, and added a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her bikini.

Plenty of followers took to the comments section to wish Daniella a good night.

“Good night beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji.

“Good night baby sweet dreams,” commented another.

Others took the opportunity to lavish the supermodel with compliments.

“You always look fantastic,” read one message, trailed by three sparkling-heart emoji.

“God!!” penned another Instagrammer, followed by two heart-eyes emoji.