Alessandra Ambrosio Does A Headstand In A Tiny White Bikini

The former Victoria's Secret Angel teamed up with Gisele Coria to show off their flexibility in teenie bikinis.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio joined forces with her close friend and Tropic of C swimwear co-founder Gisele Coria to show off their impressive flexibility in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram. In the new shot, Alessandra and Gisele could be seen posing back to back in their skimpy bikinis – only the twosome were both resting upside down on their heads.

The snap, which Alessandra shared with her 10.2 million followers, showed the duo posing for the camera while upside down as they put their heads to the floor at sunset.

The Brazilian beauties bent their elbows to support themselves as Gisele placed both of her feet on Alessandra’s legs while the latter stretched her right leg up to the sky and bent her left knee slightly.

Alessandra stunned as she flashed some skin in her skimpy Tropic of C two-piece, which was made up of a white triangle top with thin strings that tied behind her neck and also stretched around her back and appeared to be the same look she recently showed off in another hot upload.

She paired that with a pair of skimpy matching white bottoms that sat high on her hips to make her already mile-long model legs look even longer as she stood on her head.

As for Gisele, who’s been a close friend of Alessandra’s for many years, she appeared to be wearing a strapless bikini from the line which she founded alongside the lingerie model and her sister, Aline Ambrosio.

The stunner wowed in a darker two-piece from the line. She seemingly wore a bandeau-style top with a pair of skimpy bottoms with thin strings that she tied over her hips. The fun string look had small shells attached to the end of the strings for a more tropical vibe.

The duo posed together in a field at sunset as they appeared to enjoy a sunny vacation together in South America.

Alessandra tagged their location as being Hotel Fasano Punta Del Este in Uruguay.

In the caption, the mom of two shared a few words from Coldplay as she captioned the stunning photo with lyrics from the band’s 2014 track “Magic.”

The gorgeous bikini photo has received more than 74,000 likes since she posted it to her account, while several flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the gorgeous duo.

“An upside down world… very sexy,” one fan commented.

Another called the duo “beautiful.”

A third comment read, “stunning sexy!!!! Wow.”

Alessandra previously gave fans a glimpse at her vacation to Uruguay last week as she posed in the swimming pool at her hotel. In that snap, the beauty stunned in a sizzling strapless gold bikini as she once again proved why she’s one of the most sought after models in the game.