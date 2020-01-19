Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Plunging Swimsuit In New Instagram Update

Model and actress Ireland Baldwin offered fans a Sunday treat when she posted a new update on Instagram where she modeled a risqué white one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her toned physique and ample assets.

In the first photo, the 24-year-old model posed for the sizzling shot in what appears to be a shower room, providing a glimpse of several cubicles behind her and tiled floors. That said, fans were likely not paying a lot of attention to the background with Ireland taking center stage in the snap.

Ireland’s swimsuit was white and featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her incredible cleavage. The bottom of the suit had sides that were cut up high to her waist, elongating her flawlessly toned legs and emphasizing the incredible curve of her hip.

The next image showed a martini, then a swipe to the right showed her boyfriend, Corey Harper, and a friend. The fourth image was another selfie where Ireland’s body was photographed from an upper angle. It appeared that the skimpy swimwear dipped low at the sides, which provided a glimpse of Ireland’s sideboob. Another swipe to the right showed a video of Ireland and the gang enjoying the spa, and the last snap featured a delicious plate of pierogi.

Ireland kept the rest of the look natural, with minimal accessories. Her dark brown tresses were up in a high bun, and she wore a dainty gold bar necklace. She had on light makeup, including sculpted brows and waterproof mascara.

According to the caption, Ireland and her companions went to Voda Spa, a spa center located in West Hollywood in California.

The latest update was a hit with Ireland’s fans. In 14 hours of being live, it has earned more than 13,100 likes and over 150 comments. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the beauty’s looks and to praise her amazing figure.

“You have the most incredible hips Ireland!!” one follower commented.

“Hey Ireland, you look amazing. All the best from Canada,” another fan gushed, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I have to admit, I zoomed in like crazy!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Sublime beauty,” added a fourth admirer.

