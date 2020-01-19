Lori Harvey Poses In A String Bikini While Soaking Wet Alongside Jordyn Woods And More Friends

Lori Harvey is continuing to enjoy her birthday trip and is revealing more bikini pictures on her Instagram page.

The model and stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has been in Jamaica over the past week to celebrate her birthday, which was on January 13. Since arriving in Jamaica, Harvey has been gracing her 1.9 million Instagram followers with several sexy looks that include her celebrity friends like Jordyn Woods, Normani, and more.

Harvey decided to show off another bikini look on Saturday, January 18, where she is once again with her vacation clique. In the Instagram photo slideshow, Harvey is seen at the center of the photo as she is sitting on the first step of an outdoor staircase. She is joined in the sun by Woods, Amaya Colon, and Taina Williams, who is the stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous. The ladies are surrounding Harvey as they are all also rocking sexy bikinis and swimsuits in an array of different prints and colors. Harvey is seen looking intensely at the camera, as her hair and body are soaking wet. The model is also wearing waist jewelry across her flat stomach.

In the second slide, the friends are seen posing alongside each other once again. This time, Harvey has her hand on her forehead as an attempt to cover her face from the sun. Williams, who is at the right of Harvey, is squinting at the camera as she gives a small smile. Woods and Colon, however, decided to give a stern face to the camera as they are both wearing sunglasses.

The group photo of the influencers instantly caught the attention of Harvey’s fans. The post received more than 200,000 likes at the time of publishing and more than 1,000 comments.

“Y’all a whole tease,” one follower said.

“Squad goals,” another chimed in.

“We need a reality show featuring all of you,” one fan demanded.

“Why y’all look so good though?” another asked.

In her caption, Harvey asked her fans if they would be interested in a movie with her and her posse. Since sharing photos of their time in Jamaica, Harvey and her friends have caught the attention of several of their fans and media outlets. The Inquisitr previously shared that Harvey’s birthday trip was reportedly the brainchild of her rumored boyfriend, Future. The “Life Is Good” rapper and Harvey have been spotted together on several occasions during the birthday trip, which has furthered their fans’ suspicions that the two are an item. Future is 36 and has several children, including one with Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn.