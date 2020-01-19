Fitness Model Mary Bellavita Exposes Her Perfect Derriere In A G-String Thong

Fitness model Mary Bellavita is no stranger to flaunting her perfect physique on social media. And to her fans’ delight, she does that quite often. The smokeshow recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.5 million fans with a hot, booty picture.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen rocking a purple lace bralette that she teamed with a barely-there purple g-string thong.

Staying true to her style and to keep it glamorous, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, dark eyeshadow, nude lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher and defined eyebrows. The stunner side-swept her highlighted tresses and allowed them to fall over her chest and shoulder. Mary decided to go for minimal accessories and only opted for silver hoop earrings.

To pose for the snap and spice things up, the model turned her back toward the camera and lifted one of her legs to keep it on a bed. The move allowed Mary to stick her booty out and provide a generous view of her legs and thighs to the viewers. She showed half of her face in the picture and looked toward the floor while keeping a hand on her thigh.

The snap was captured in a nondescript room against the backdrop of a white door. Although Mary did not use a geotag with the photo, she mentioned in the photo description that her snap was captured at the Juju Rentals — luxury, short-term housing in Florida.

In the caption, the model tagged her photographer, Chum, as well as her makeup artist Laura Arias, for acknowledgment.

Within a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 55,000 likes and just above 800 comments which show that fans fell in love with the sheer display of skin. While most of Mary’s fans expressed their admiration for her in subtle ways, others couldn’t contain their excitement and praised the model by using explicit terms.

“Can you stop being so beautiful??” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are stunning and you have a gorgeous body! And I really like your booty,” another one wrote.

“Your body is perfect and beautiful. Age is just a number for you,” a third follower commented on the snap.

“You are enchanting. I can keep making love to you all day long,” a fourth admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredible a**” and “flawless” to praise the hottie.

The snap was also liked by American fitness model Bianca Taylor, Francia James, and Desiree Gato, among others.