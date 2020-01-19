Colombian Model Viviana Castrillon Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Sultry Snap On Instagram

Colombian model Viviana Castrillon, who rose to fame in her home country after becoming Miss Playboy TV Latin America, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, the 33-year-old model could be seen wearing a black crop top that she paired with matching underwear. The dangerously-short top allowed the model to flash major underboob, a move that sent a wave of excitement among her fans. That’s not all, but the model also exposed her taut stomach and long, sexy legs to turn up the heat. The stunner completed her attire with a pair of black, studded high-heeled sandals to ramp up the glam.

The Medellin native opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application featured an ivory foundation, a mauve shade of lipstick, pink blusher that accentuated her well-defined cheekbones, heavily lined eyes and lots of mascara. The hottie finished her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail and opted for a pair of dainty stud earrings to keep it simple, yet chic.

To pose for the picture, Vivi sat on a white carpet against an artistic background. She rested her left elbow on a white surface while she stared right into the camera to give off seductive vibes.

The model did not use a geotag with her picture, therefore, the location where it was captured remained undisclosed. In the caption, the model wished her 3.6 million followers a happy Friday and urged them to visit her Only Fans account to access her private pictures and videos. That apart, she also invited her fans to contact her through the account if they want to interact with her.

She also informed her fans that her skimpy outfit was from her very own luxury lingerie collection, VC Dreams Lingerie. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Gabriel Marquez Archangel, for acknowledgment.

Within a day of going live, the post amassed more than 12,000 likes and close to 200 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, showered the hottie with numerous compliments.

“Happy Friday Sweetheart! You’re absolutely gorgeous and very sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Hot babe with great abs. You look so lovely,” another user wrote.

“So beautiful!! I love you so much, Vivi,” a third admirer remarked.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “sexy foxy,” to praise the stunner.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Pandora Blue and Eri Anton, among others.