Bikini Model Alexa Collins Shows Off Her ‘Bed Head’ In Cut-Out Top & Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins sizzled in a cut-out top and a pair of light-colored jeans as she showed off her “bed head” in her latest Instagram post. The bikini model posted the photos her feed on Saturday.

In the snaps, Alexa is seen standing outside next to a black sports car as she rocked the long-sleeved red top. The shirt boasted a turtleneck and a large cut out just under the shoulder to showcase the model’s ample cleavage.

The blond bombshell paired the skintight top with a pair of jeans that flaunted her tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Alexa wore her golden locks parted down the middle and styled in soft curls. She added a full face of glam makeup as well. The model rocked sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a metallic silver eye shadow. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss to her full lips to complete the look.

In the first shot, Alexa hooked her thumbs in the waistband of her jeans and posed with a seductive stare on her face. In the second photo Alexa had one hand up near her head as her hair blew back wildly in the wind, prompting her to write a funny “bed head” caption.

The third photograph featured the model walking towards that camera with one foot in front of the other. She beamed a smile as she ran her fingers through her messy hair.

Alexa accessorized the look with a black leather purse slung over her shoulder, some snakeskin boots, and multiple rings on her fingers.

Of course, the Instagram fan favorite delighted her over 721,00 followers with the photos, some of whom showed support for the snaps by clicking the like button over 9,800 times and leaving more than 160 comments within the first eight hours after the photos went live on her platform.

“What a more intense and beautiful look. I would lose myself in those eyes without hesitation,” one of Alexa’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Your bedhead looks good indeed!” another admirer wrote.

“This lady is fine, SEXY, and built,” a third comment read.

“Whoa, on fire today Alexa,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model slayed in a daring purple dress just hours before posting her red cut-out top photos. The dress flaunted all of her enviable curves and put her abundant cleavage on full display.

That snap was a hit among Alexa Collins’ fans, earning the model more than 170 comments and nearly 12,000 likes to date.