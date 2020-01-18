‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bikini With Knee-High Snakeskin Boots

Sports Illustrated cover girl, Camille Kostek gave her Instagram a treat on Friday night when she shared a black and white photo of herself in a skimpy bikini and knee-high snakeskin boots. The swimsuit’s top featured a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of her cleavage. It’s high-cut briefs also gave fans a generous view of her toned yet curvy lower body.

Camille accessorized her eye-catching look with a statement necklace and her radiant smile. The former cheerleader’s hair flowed past her shoulders in loose waves that she brushed aside with her hand in the picture while her cross-legged pose showed off enviably long legs.

In her caption, Camille indicated that she felt at home with the wild things, words that matched the photo’s adventurous vibe.

The photo attracted has attracted close to 20,000 likes so far and over one hundred Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans showered Camille with lots of effusive praise.

“Queen of all Boots and Bikinis,” one fan wrote.

“You are the most gorgeous and beautiful lady on earth!!!” another gushed.

A third fan seemed to want to be a part of the photo too.

“At a time I wish I was the tree behind you,” they wrote before adding a series of fire emoji in their comment.

“My most cherished girl crush,” a fourth person added. “YAS HONEY YOU ARE AMAZING.”

Others called her a “goddess” and “body goals” while a segment of the comments section seemed enamored with her snakeskin boots.

A review of Camille’s posts reveals that the image is something of a throwback as she has posted images from this photoshoot in the past. In November of last year, she shared black and white photos of herself in the same snakeskin boots and desert location as her most recent post. But in those past Instagram photos, she wore a white one-piece swimsuit under a matching longsleeved jacket. In one of the photos, she arches her back as she leans on a rock formation, a pose that drew the viewer’s eye to her derriere.

“These are my hiking boots,” she wrote in the caption.

In a subsequent post, she shared a collage of photos of herself in the same outfit, however, in these pictures she sat on the rocks instead of leaning on them. She stares seductively at the camera in one photo in the collage and in the other she threw her head back and smiled. The post has been liked over 35,000 times since its upload.