Russian Bombshell Viki Odintcova Flashes Major Cleavage In Tiny Nude String Bikini

Model Viki Odintcova likes to have fun, and on Friday, she updated her Instagram account with a fun end-of-the-week post that put her curves on display while she wore a tiny nude bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, the model sported a low-cut swimwear, while sitting on a swimming pool ledge. As she looked away at the camera, she arched her shoulders forward and put her exposed chest on display. Viki’s bikini top appeared to be about a size smaller, as her breasts were spilling out on the sides. Viewers got an eyeful of Viki’s cleavage, as well as a nice look at her insane figure. The bottoms were just as revealing, as the skin tone stretchy bands hugged the beauty’s slender hips. Viki’s flat abs and toned legs were also on display.

The model wore her brunette hair down and wet and was barefaced for the snapshot. She wore several accessories such as a dainty silver necklace and silver bracelets on each of her arms.

In the caption, Viki mentioned she was enjoying the sunshine adding a sun and fairy emoji. According to the geotag, she spent her latest vacation at the beautiful Nihi Sumba Island in Indonesia.

To no surprise, the latest addition to Viki’s page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. As of writing this article, the upload has already gained more than 105,000 likes after just six hours of having been posted — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments for her smoking hot display. A few others did not have a lot of words, as they dropped a combination of emoji on the post.

“Masterpiece of beauty. Magnificent body, stunning curves,” one fan commented.

“The word beauty is worthless without you,” another admirer gushed, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Priceless and magnificent all the ways. I would love to see you. You are an attractive and awesome girl,” a third fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Goddess with her divine cleavage,” a fourth social media user added.

The model and TV Host previously shared another snapshot where she donned a skin-tight leather bra and matching pants and was photographed in a ritzy bathroom. The skimpy bra featured a plunging neckline that boasted Viki’s ample chest, and the high-waisted bottoms hugged Viki’s curves. The previous update was loved by Viki’s followers as it gained more than 135,000 likes and over 600 comments.