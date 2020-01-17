Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Sizzles In Tiny Black Bikini

Model Charly Jordan gave her Instagram followers a treat Friday when she shared photos of her looking fabulous in a tiny black bikini.

The post consisted of two snaps that showed the beauty sitting on the edge of an infinity pool overlooking a view that was presumably somewhere in California. The landscape included treetops as well as the tops of houses while a skyline could be seen in the distance.

One photo showed Charly from a side angle sitting on the edge of the pool with one knee pulled up to her chest and her other leg hanging off the other side. She was barefoot and leaned both of her elbows on her knee with one palm on her cheek. She gazed at the camera with a serious look. A small tattoo on the side of her forearm was visible. The pose showed off her long, toned legs and slender waistline. Sunlight hitting her back accentuated her smooth skin and blond hair.

In the second photo, Charly sat with her back facing the camera. Her legs were slightly spread, putting her perky derrière on display in the cheeky bikini bottoms. Also on display was her hourglass shape as well as her toned back and arms. She turned her head to the side so the camera could capture her profile over her bare shoulder. Her eyes were closed, and she seemed to be enjoying the sun warming her body.

Charly’s hair was parted on the side and she wore it straight down. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a matte shade on her lips and a bold white color on her nails. She accessorized with layered necklaces and stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned California and also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

The photos were a huge hit, garnering over 105,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Her fans thought she looked sensational in the bikini, and many told her so.

“There isn’t a word in the dictionary for how good you look,” one fan said.

“So absolutely amazing and perfect,” wrote a second admirer.

“You are a jewel of beauty,” a third follower commented.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” said a fourth fan.

It doesn’t take much for Charly to stun her fans. She recently wowed them in a set of red lingerie that put all of her curves on display.