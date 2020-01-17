Fitness Bombshell Yanet Garcia Rocks Tie-Dye In Gorgeous, Up-Close Shot: ‘Let Your Success Be Your Noise’

Yanet Garcia is looking good and feeling good in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Garcia wears a number of different hats including model, fitness trainer, weather girl, and of course, social media star. In the most recent photo shared for her 12.6 million fans, the beauty shared a gorgeous photo as well as an inspiration message to go along with it.

In the new post, Garcia geotagged herself at Los Angeles International Airport. The beauty had been in L.A. at the California Strong fundraiser earlier this week, and she appeared to be on her way back home to Mexico. In the current shot, the weather girl appeared front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. She was only photographed from the chest up, but she rocked a tie-dye hoodie for the laid-back look.

The stunner wore her long, highlighted locks down and straight while the majority was swept over one of her eyes. She appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the shot, rocking only a little bit of foundation in the photo and letting her natural beauty shine through. In the caption of the post, she told her fans to work hard in silence and let the success make the hard work worthwhile.

Since the post went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned the brunette beauty a ton of attention with over 180,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her message. A few more had no words and commented with emoji. About half the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Amazing to see what you are doing now for the big things to come!!” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a second chimed in along with a flame and heart emoji.

“The best way in getting things done,” one more commented along with a number of clapping hands emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another hot look in all denim. In the photo, she showed off her gorgeous figure in an all denim outfit that included a shirt that she tied just under her chest, showing off her taut tummy. On the bottom, Garcia rocked a pair of jeans and held her Pomeranian, Mamacita, in her arms. That post also racked up a ton of traffic with over 100,000 likes.