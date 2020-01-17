‘Golden Girl’ Betty White Turns 98 & Proves That Eating Hot Dogs Is The Secret To Immortality

The television legend has credited her unconventional diet for her long life.

Betty White is 98-years-old. The beloved Golden Girls alum celebrated her big birthday on January 17, but her “diet” for longevity may not be what fans expect.

Betty has long joked about her recipe for a long life. The television legend previously told Parade that she follows a strict dietary regimen of “vodka and hot dogs, probably in that order.” She also has a penchant for french fries.

Indeed, in a video posted by TV Land, Betty revealed that after she hosted Saturday Night Live, she dined on a feast of cold hot dogs and a vodka on the rocks and later slept like a baby.

Her love for hot dogs is legendary. In 2010, when Betty was just 88-years-young, she had a Pink’s hot dog named after her at Universal CityWalk. At the time, the TV legend said she didn’t know how they would name the hot dog after her because “the weenie is so good I just have the weenie and the bun.”

With no mustard or other condiments to top her hot dog, Betty later revealed that her namesake sandwich is called the “Betty White Naked Hot Dog.”

Betty gave an example of a day in her dietary life in a 2014 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I don’t eat anything special. French fries. Hot dogs if I can get ’em. And I’m not a big breakfast eater,” she said. “I’ll have a sandwich at lunch and then come home, and [my dog] Pontiac and I have a vodka on the rocks and then our dinner. You can’t get much better.”

Betty’s former Hot in Cleveland co-star Wendie Malick also talked to Closer Weekly about her friend’s unconventional secret to a long life.

“She lives on hot dogs and vodka. It’s her secret weapon,” Malick said of Betty. “I don’t think it’s for everyone — don’t try it at home!”

Closer notes that another friend of Betty’s said they like to tease her that she has the diet of a 15-year-old boy. The unnamed pal said that Betty figures she has made it this far in her life eating whatever she likes, so there’s no reason for her to stop now as she eyes the 100-year-old mark.

Of course, Betty’s sunny outlook on life probably counteracts the health effects of all of those hot dogs. The Emmy-winning star told Parade that she chooses to “accentuate the positive, not the negative” and that her long career keeps her going.

“The fact that I have this kind of health at this age is really a blessing,” Betty told Closer Weekly. “There are those who think I’m going to be around forever, and they could be right!”

There is no word yet on how Betty plans to spend her 98th birthday. For her 97th birthday last year, the beloved star spent the night playing poker with friends and held on to her ongoing birthday wish for a phone call from her longtime crush, Robert Redford. It’s a good bet that hot dogs were on the menu as she waited for the phone to ring, and they’re likely on this year’s dinner list, too, along with a shot of her favorite vodka.